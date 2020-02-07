Stocks

Varun Beverages: Fund raising, results eyed

Published on February 07, 2020

 

The board of Varun Beverages will meet on Friday to consider the audited financial results (on standalone and consolidated basis) for the quarter and financial year ended December 31, 2019; and enabling resolution to raise capital from time to time through qualified institutional placement. Shareholders will closely monitor the quantum of funds it plans to raise through the QIP issue and other related issues such as through how many tranches, and price, among others.

