Vascon Engineers receives letter of acceptance for ₹160 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation

| Updated on October 24, 2019 Published on October 24, 2019

Vascon Engineers has received a letter of acceptance for ₹160 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation. The order relates to Bangalore Metro Rail Project, Phase-2 and involves construction of metro rail depot structures, site development works, internal roads & drainage works. The work has to be completed within 24 months from the date of signing of agreement. The stock of Vascon closed at ₹14.14 on the BSE, up 0.07 per cent.

