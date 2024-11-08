Vedanta Limited’s board today approved major capital expenditure plans totalling ₹17,025 crores across its aluminium and power businesses. In a filing to stock exchanges, the company detailed expansion plans for its subsidiary Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO) and the Athena Chhattisgarh Power Plant Project.

The shares of Vedanta Limited were trading at ₹460.40 up by ₹2.60 or 0.57 per cent on the BSE today at 2.50 pm.

BALCO’s smelter capacity will be enhanced by 435 KTPA, revising the earlier approved expansion of 414 KTPA, which will increase total smelter capacity to 1,015 KTPA. The expansion, costing ₹11,816 crores, also includes increasing wire rod capacity by 50 KTPA and doubling sow ingot capacity to 200 KTPA. The company expects economic benefits from these additions to begin in FY 2025-26.

For the Athena Chhattisgarh Power Plant Project, the board approved a capital expenditure of ₹5,209 crores. The project consists of two 600 MW units, with the first unit scheduled to begin operations in Q1 FY 2025-26 and the second unit in Q3 FY 2025-26.

In a separate development, Vedanta’s wholly-owned subsidiary Sesa Resources Limited will acquire Sterlite Iron and Steel Company Limited (SISCOL) from Vedanta Incorporated for ₹1 lakh, as part of the group’s simplification exercise.