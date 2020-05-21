Vedanta delisting offer disappoints investors

From the land of fashion and films to the heartland of American technology
The Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography was my steed of choice for the trip from LA to San Francisco
Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta has not only surprised investors by offering to delist amid the peak of the Covid-19 crisis but also offering the lowest indicative price of ₹87.5 for the reverse book building process.
In fact, the value per share of Vedanta’s stake in Hindustan Zinc itself is ₹137 apiece.
Vendata holds 64.92 per cent in Hindustan Zinc while the government’s stake stands at 29.53 per cent.
The book value of Vedanta as on last September-end was ₹178.
In the delisting process, minority shareholders usually expect the offer price to be closer to the replacement value, or significantly higher than the ruling price.
Institutional investors including mutual funds, which hold 10.9 per cent and LIC with 7 per cent, have a crucial role in protecting investor interest with the board of Vedanta already clearing the delisting offer.
In a note, HDFC Securities said the stock is currently trading close to its 52-week low, and at a steep discount to its five-year average due to the Covid-19 crisis. Vedanta’s current market price does not seem to reflect the fundamental value of the company’s equity.
When Vedanta Resources went private from the London Stock Exchange, investors were offered a premium of 27 per cent.
Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities, said the delisting offer is not attractive and both institutional and retail shareholders will not tender their shares at the current price.
The delisting offer price may have to be raised going forward as minority shareholding is almost at 50 per cent. Even if the offer is not revised, shareholders will have a chance in the second round to tender their shares, he added.
HDFC Securities said investors have the option not to participate in the delisting offer and they can offer their shares in six months if the delisting happens at a higher price.
Alternatively, HDFC Securities said investors can offer their shares at ₹160-180 and wait for the outcome.
The Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography was my steed of choice for the trip from LA to San Francisco
Tom Flack recalls special moments with the former Ford CEO
Tom Flack, Chief Purchasing Officer, says it is important for suppliers to reinvent themselves after this ...
On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, we meet people for whom a mere feature can mean everything
Soon, the scheme’s coverage may be extended to all districts against the existing applicability in notified ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
There have been some inflows and repayment of borrowings. But a few funds still have sizeable liabilities
Domestic, rather than export market could be key driver going forward
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...