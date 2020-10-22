Vedanta meet on dividend on Saturday

The board of Vedanta Ltd is scheduled to be held on Saturday (October 24, 2020), to consider and approve first interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2020-21. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as Saturday, October 31, it further said. Marketmen expect a high dividend form Vedanta after Hindustan Zinc, in which the company hold about 65 per cent stake, announced a hefty dividend of ₹21.30 a share last week. It may be recalled that Vedanta’s recent attempt to delist its shares was a failure. Shares of Vedanta closed 3.2 per cent higher at ₹104.50 on the BSE.