Vedanta plummets over 24% after delisting fails

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
Shares of Vedanta on Monday plummeted over 24 per cent after the company’s delisting went from almost-a-success to failure on account of a large quantity of unconfirmed orders.
The stock tanked 23 per cent to ₹94 on BSE. On NSE, it tumbled 24.37 per cent to ₹92.15.
In a regulatory filing, Vedanta said its buyback offer is deemed to have failed as per the terms of the delisting regulations after promoter Vedanta Resources did not receive the required number of shares to delist the firm.
A large number of unconfirmed bids and some technical glitches in the tender process are likely to have contributed to the failure.
The BSE on October 9 evening showed 137.74 crore shares, out of a total 169.73 crore shares held by the public, to have been offered for sale to promoters, larger than the threshold of 134.12 crore.
Some bids, however, were pending confirmation from custodians.
Reconciliation of data led to the number of shares offered for sale being trimmed to 125.47 crore.
This, Vedanta said, was “less than the minimum number of offshore shares required to be accepted by the acquirers in order for the delisting offer to be successful.”
“Accordingly, the acquirers will not acquire any equity shares tendered by the public shareholders in the delisting offer and the equity shares of the company will continue to remain listed on the stock exchanges,” it said.
All equity shares tendered in the delisting offer shall be returned, it added.
