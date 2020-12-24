Vedanta promoter buys back shares worth ₹2,959 crore via bulk deal

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The promoter company of Vedanta on Thursday acquired 11.85 crore shares worth ₹1,782 crore through bulk deal on the BSE at an average price of ₹159.96 and 7.35 crore shares worth ₹1,177 crore at ₹159.91 a share on the NSE, making the total deals size ₹2,959 crore.
Billionaire Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta Holdings Mauritius on Wednesday said that it plans to buy 18.5 crore shares or 4.98 per cent of shareholding at a price between ₹150.45 and ₹160 through bulk deal window on the exchanges.
JP Morgan India acted as the broker to the promoters’ company Vedanta Holdings Mauritius. On Thursday, shares of Vedanta was up 8 per cent to ₹162.65 on the BSE.
There were three notable large trades in the Vedanta counter on Thursday, though the sellers names were not available immediately. The first bulk deal saw 3.7 crore shares exchange hands at ₹159.7 a piece adding up to a total value of ₹588 crore. In the second trade, 6.5 crore shares exchanged hands at ₹159.15 a piece. The transaction was valued at ₹1,042 crore and in another trade, 3.25 crore shares worth ₹521 crore were transacted at ₹160 apiece.
In May, the promoters of Vedanta announced a delisting offer at ₹87.5 a share but failed to garner minimum required shares to make the buyback a success.
Interestingly, LIC, which held 6.37 per cent in Vedanta, submitted all its shares at a price of ₹320, a 267 per cent premium over the floor price of ₹87.25 upsetting Vedanta’s calculations.
The total number of shares validly tendered by the public shareholders in the delisting offer was 125.47 crore, which was less than the minimum number of shares required to be accepted by the acquirers in order for the delisting offer to be successful.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
It’s not so simple
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Wait for stability in financials before taking exposure to the stock
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Five podcasts to help you relax and recharge before the arrival of a new year
The Swedish Christmas spread comes with its share of stories and quirks. Here’s a slice
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...