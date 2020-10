Vedanta on Wednesday informed the exchanges that it would be holding a board meeting to consider an interim dividend, on October 24.

The company has fixed record date as October 31 to determine the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared.

The stock is up for the fourth straight day and it is currently trading with a gain of 5 per cent to ₹106.2.

Earlier on Tuesday, its arm Hindustan Zinc had declared a dividend of ₹21.3 per share.