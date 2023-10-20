Venus Remedies Ltd.’s shares were up by 0.39 per cent after the company was certified with Responsible Export Organisation (REO) by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for the second consecutive year.

As a pharmaceutical company in India to receive the REO certification from CII, Venus Remedies leads in responsible and sustainable export practices. The certification, awarded after a screening process, is the company’s dedication to ethical business practices in its international operations.

“This certification will empower our company to continue its upward trajectory and solidify its position as an export industry leader, the CII team has assessed our systems and procedures and found them to be exemplary within the organisation. This certification will further assist us in enhancing our performance and setting standards of excellence.” said Peeyush Jain, deputy managing director, Venus Remedies.

The shares were up by 0.39 per cent to ₹258.85 am on the BSE.