Shares of Venus Remedies surged about 6 per cent on the NSE following the receipt of tender from UNICEF for its antibiotic drug Ceftriaxone 1 mg.
According to Venus Remedies’ stock exchange disclosure, this follows the receipt of GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) approval from UNICEF.
The stock of Venus Remedies traded at ₹374.50 on the NSE, higher by 5.69 per cent as of 10.06 am.
The company had declared its financial results for the quarter ended March 2024 recording its consolidated net profit at ₹10.51 crore as against ₹11.06 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
