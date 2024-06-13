Shares of Venus Remedies surged about 6 per cent on the NSE following the receipt of tender from UNICEF for its antibiotic drug Ceftriaxone 1 mg.

According to Venus Remedies’ stock exchange disclosure, this follows the receipt of GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) approval from UNICEF.

The stock of Venus Remedies traded at ₹374.50 on the NSE, higher by 5.69 per cent as of 10.06 am.

The company had declared its financial results for the quarter ended March 2024 recording its consolidated net profit at ₹10.51 crore as against ₹11.06 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit