Veranda Learning Solutions’ subsidiary Veranda IAS has signed a memorandum of understanding with M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women in Chennai to launch a Diploma in Governance and Policy Studies, the company announced today.
The six-month diploma program, set to commence in 2025, will run concurrent with undergraduate studies and includes 200 hours of classroom training plus 40 hours of internship and fieldwork. The curriculum is designed to prepare students for over 200 competitive exams and careers in public service.
The faculty lineup includes retired civil servants U Sagayam (IAS) teaching social issues and ethics, and R Saravana Kumaran (IRS) handling economics, along with former armed forces officer K M Ilanchezhian covering geography and internal security.
Bharath Seeman, CEO of Veranda IAS, said the program aims to equip future leaders with understanding of public policies and governance structures. Dr. Archna Prasad, Principal of M.O.P. Vaishnav College, noted that the diploma aligns with the institution’s vision of empowering women for leadership roles in society.
The program will focus on subjects essential for civil services exams, including public policy, ethics, geography, and economics, while also preparing students for roles in CSR, policy drafting, and social work.
