Veranda Learning Solutions announced today its higher education division will offer two new professional courses in collaboration with the University of Technology Sydney (UTS). The programs, focusing on Digital and Social Media Marketing and Business Analytics, are set to commence in January 2025.

The partnership aims to provide Indian working professionals with specialised skills in digital marketing and data analysis. The digital marketing course will cover strategic implementation of digital tools and social media platforms across customer journeys, while the business analytics program will focus on data collection, analysis, and project management skills.

UTS, ranked 88th globally, will bring its technological expertise to the collaboration. “This partnership marks an important milestone in our internationalisation engagement,” said Iain Watt, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (International) of UTS.

Veranda Learning’s Group COO Aditya Malik emphasized the growing demand for professionals skilled in business analytics and digital marketing. The company, which already partners with several Indian institutions including IIM Raipur and XLRI, offers various management and digital upskilling programs through its higher education vertical, Veranda HigherEd.

Enrollment for both courses is currently open, with classes scheduled to begin next year.