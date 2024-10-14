Veranda XL, a subsidiary of Veranda Learning Solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Madras Christian College (MCC) to provide on-campus Chartered Accountancy (CA) training. The collaboration, announced today, will see JK Shah Classes (JKSC) deliver its CA curriculum at MCC.

MCC, ranked 14th in the College Category of the 2024 NIRF Rankings, aims to enhance its students’ professional prospects through this partnership. JKSC, known for producing over 1,800 CA rankers since 2001, will bring its expertise to MCC’s campus.

Dr. Paul Wilson, Principal and Secretary of MCC, emphasized the college’s commitment to providing top-tier educational opportunities. Vishal Shah, COO of JK Shah Classes, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration’s potential to create unmatched learning experiences.

This partnership aligns with Veranda Learning Solutions’ mission to deliver high-quality, personalized learning experiences across various educational sectors. The company, established in 2018 and now publicly listed, operates in academic, test preparation, vocational training, and software upskilling domains.

