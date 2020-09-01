Veteran US stock bull says short-term correction may be ahead

Jabra Evolve2 65: A headset for those who mean business
Comfort with innovative features, great sound and incredible battery-life
Secular bull market apostle Jeffrey Saut is worried about a short-term correction in US equities.
Stocks look overbought, trading at extended levels above their 200-day moving averages amid hugely bullish sentiment, the former chief investment strategist at Raymond James wrote in a note to clients on Monday. Meanwhile, stock market breadth continues to weaken, despite new highs in benchmarks, he said.
That suggests a typical pull back of 5 per cent-10 per cent is a possibility, he said.
“There are times to play hard and there are times to not play so hard,” wrote Saut, whose notes regularly feature the view that US equities are in a long-term secular bull market. “We think stocks on a trading basis are near a short-term peak and we are not playing very hard.”
The stock market veteran, who formed Saut Strategy LLC when he retired from Raymond James last year, also warned of the potential for a meaningful decline in US equities back in February, based on a cluster of technical signals. The S&P 500 fell over 8 per cent that month, before plunging over 12 per cent in March amid the spreading coronavirus.
Still, any sell-off should be seen as a buying opportunity, suggested Saut.
“This has nothing to do with our long-term view that the secular bull market has years left to run,” he said.
Comfort with innovative features, great sound and incredible battery-life
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
As traditional chemists fight for their space, online players make inroads
Delivery models will be built on self-reliant and robust value chains
Given the uncertain times amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, it is prudent to have a health insurance cover for you ...
₹1115 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511251145 Despite the volatility the stock is in sideways trend; go ...
Ever since the stock of Timken India witnessed a huge fall in March, it has been on an uptrend, continuously ...
From medium-term perspective, ₹50,000 is key for October contract; the major direction is still bullish
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...