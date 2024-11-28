RateGain Travel Technologies Limited announced today that Vietjet Thailand has partnered with AirGain, the company’s pricing intelligence platform, to enhance its market positioning in the low-cost aviation sector.

The shares of RateGain Travel Technologies Limited were trading at ₹698.50, down by ₹1.85 or 0.26 per cent, on the NSE today at 11.20 am.

The strategic collaboration will provide Vietjet Thailand with real-time competitive pricing data from over 300 airlines and 50+ online travel agencies (OTAs). This partnership aims to help the airline refine its dynamic pricing strategies and maintain price leadership in a challenging market environment.

Mr. Pinyot, Head of Commercial at Vietjet Thailand, highlighted the critical importance of real-time market insights for staying competitive. The AirGain platform will enable the airline to monitor market trends, optimize pricing, and quickly respond to changing customer preferences.

Vietjet Thailand, a prominent low-cost carrier in Bangkok, operates across Thailand and regional destinations. The new partnership supports the airline’s goal of expanding its market reach while offering affordable fares without compromising service quality.

Vinay Varma from AirGain emphasised that the pricing intelligence solution will help Vietjet Thailand navigate competitive pressures and drive growth in the dynamic aviation market.