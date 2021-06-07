Vijaya Diagnostic files for IPO with SEBI

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, a leading integrated diagnostic chain in southern India, has filed its Draft Red Hearing Prospectus with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
Through the initial public issue, according to sources, the company aims to list the equity shares on the stock exchanges and make “Offer of Sale” of up to 3.57 crore (3,56,88,064) equity shares by the selling shareholders.
The ‘Offer for Sale’ comprises up to 0.51 crore (50,98,296) equity shares by Dr. S Surendranath Reddy (Promoter Selling Shareholder), up to 2.95 crore (2,94,87,290) equity shares by Karakoram Ltd and up to 0.11 crore (11,02,478) equity shares by Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund- Kedaara Capital AIF 1.
In 2016, Kedaara Capital had picked up a 40 per cent stake in the diagnostic chain for about ₹400 crore.
The face value of equity share is ₹1 each. The company will not receive any proceeds from the Offer.
The diagnostics company, founded in 2002 as a private company, offers about 740 routine and 870 specialized pathology tests and approximately 220 basic and 320 advanced radiology tests that cover a range of specialties and disciplines.
The company also offers a broad spectrum of health and wellness packages through its ‘hub and spoke’ model, whereby specimens are collected across multiple locations within a catchment area or a region for delivery to our reference laboratories for diagnostic testing.
It has a network of 80 diagnostics centres and 11 reference laboratories across 13 cities and towns in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, National Capital Region and Kolkata.
ICICI Securities Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd are the Book Running Lead Managers to the issue.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...