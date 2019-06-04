Company news: Vikas WSP

The board of Vikas WSP has asked the technical and engineering department of the company to prepare a detailed report for the food grade guar protein (vegetal and complete protein) project with an outlay of ₹315 crore and gluten-free flour project with an outlay of ₹196 crore for onward placing and approval of the board. The stock of Vikas WSP closed at ₹15.50, down 2.52 per cent, on the BSE.