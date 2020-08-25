Vinay Tonse is the new MD & CEO of SBI Funds

SBI Funds Management Private Ltd has appointed Vinay Tonse as Managing Director & CEO with immediate effect. He will take over from Ashwani Bhatia, who will return to parent SBI as Managing Director.

Tonse joined SBI as a Probationary Officer in 1988 and has worked across different locations in India and abroad. During his 32-year tenure with the bank, Tonse has traversed through various functions, including corporate credit, treasury, retail and international banking. Before joining SBI Funds Management, he was serving as the Chief General Manager, Chennai circle.

Tonse said it is a huge responsibility to manage the growth dynamics of the number one fund house which offers best investment solutions through a process-driven approach that is high on transparency, convenience and value creation.