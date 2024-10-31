Vintage Coffee Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vintage Coffee and Beverages Limited (VCBL), commenced commercial production of its fully automated packaging line at its Hyderabad-based instant coffee manufacturing facility today. The project has been completed ahead of its planned January 2025 timeline.

The shares of Vintage Coffee and Beverages Limited (VCBL) were trading at ₹131.06 up by ₹1.10 or 0.85 per cent on the NSE today at 1.40 pm.

The new packaging unit is expected to boost the company’s consumer pack exports by 25 per cent, offering higher realization compared to bulk instant coffee exports. The facility will focus on serving export markets in the Middle East, Europe, Russia, and West Africa with value-added products.

VCBL Chairman and Managing Director Balakrishna Tati said the automation aligns with the company’s strategy to increase volumes while improving product mix and margins. The investment is part of VCBL’s broader vision to enhance its position in the global coffee market.