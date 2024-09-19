VIP Industries Limited, a leading luggage manufacturer, issued a statement dissociating itself from a viral WhatsApp video that purports to be an advertisement of the company. The company rejected the video, stating it contains false and divisive content related to “Love Jihad.”

The shares of VIP Industries Limited were trading at ₹498.35, up by ₹1.60 or 0.32 per cent, on the NSE at 12.25 pm.

This happens to be the second such social media controversy dogging the company within a year. VIP Industries has filed a police complaint in Mumbai and escalated the matter to the city’s cyber cell. It has also contacted WhatsApp Inc’s grievance officer to block the video’s circulation.

The luggage maker stressed that it does not create or endorse content promoting social discord or religious intolerance. It said its legal team is working to identify those responsible for creating and spreading the fake advertisement.

The company urged the public to report the video to authoritiesand refrain from sharing it further.