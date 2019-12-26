Vishal Fabrics reports improvement in capacity utilisation of denim manufacturing plant

Vishal Fabrics has reported an improvement in capacity utilisation of its denim manufacturing plant located at Dholi, Gujarat, from 55 per cent in Q2 FY19 to 75 per cent in Q2 FY20. The higher capacity utilisation led the company to improve its operating efficiencies, resulting in better financial performance, it said. The higher production is attributable to the commencement of four new lines of the denim fabric manufacturing plant in 2018. The output growth was driven by increased purchase orders from key customers spread across different regions. For Vishal Fabrics, Delhi was the key market in India, and whereas for exports, it was Bangladesh, the company said. Shares of Vishal Fabrics slipped 0.40 per cent to ₹250 on the BSE.