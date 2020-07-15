Vistra ITCL India sells Ballarpur Industries shares worth ₹18 crore

Vistra ITCL India Ltd., on Wednesday offloaded Ballarpur Industries’ shares worth over ₹18 crore, representing nearly 10 per cent stake of the firm, through an open market transaction.

Through a block deal on BSE, over 12.8 crore shares of Ballarpur Industries, representing 9.89 stake of the firm, were sold by Vistra ITCL India at an average price of Rs 1.46 apiece.

The total deal value stood at ₹18.69 crore.

In a separate transaction, L&T Finance Ltd. bought the shares of Ballarpur Industries at the same price, the block deal data showed.

On BSE, Ballarpur Industries Ltd ended at ₹1.53, higher 4.79 per cent over the previous close.