Voda-Idea shares rally 40% in two days

Green race: Will the world of fashion make the cut?
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
The share price of the Kumar Mangalam Birla promoted Vodafone-Idea has started rallying on hopes of some government sops with regard to bleeding telecom sector. Voda-Idea share price has managed to gain nearly 40 per cent in just two trading session this week. It is on the back of news that government is likely to come up with plan for staggered payments over 5-10 years for adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. Also, the company has embarked upon cost cutting measures by merging operations in the weaker telecom circles with stronger ones, new reports suggested.
Share price of Vodafone Idea, which was trading at around ₹3.2 on Monday, when Sensex and Nifty crashed by over 5 per cent, rose to touch a high of ₹4.95. It was trading at around ₹4.5 at 2 pm on the NSE and BSE.
News reports suggested that officials from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) were ready with a note on staggered AGR payment and were awaiting a nod from attorney general. Supreme Court had set a deadline for telecom companies to clear AGR dues by December 31, 2019. The next hearing is scheduled on March 17. Reports also suggest that government may reduce some non-AGR dues such as licence fees and spectrum usage charges.
Vodafone Idea may even consider giving up spectrum in its weaker circles (by revenue market share) going forward, news reports suggested. The report highlighted that Vodafone Idea has completed integrating 17 of its 22 circles, according to its latest quarterly report.
Vodafone Idea is expected to pay ₹3,500 crore to DoT this week. The company has already paid ₹3,500 crore to the department. Vodafone Idea is of the view that their own assessment of AGR dues is ₹21,533 crore. Of this, the principal amount has been pegged at ₹6,854 crore. Though, DoT has calculated the dues at more than ₹53,000 crore.
Vodafone Idea has sought 15 years’ time to pay its AGR dues in full, after a three-year moratorium. The company has said that GST refund of ₹8,000 crore can be adjusted against the AGR liability. For Financial Year 2018-19, the gross revenues for Bharti Airtel stood at ₹49,608 crore and the company’s market-cap stood at ₹2.71 lakh crore. But despite FY 2018-19 revenues of ₹36,858 crore, the m-cap for Voda-Idea stood at ₹12,900 crore. It has just ₹2,000 crore worth of floating stock.
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
It has turned 13 railway stations ‘energy neutral’
How two start-ups use the Internet of Things to provide smart solutions
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
As it reduces price for home-buyers, sellers hope to sell more, clear inventories
Focus on exports and likely recovery in domestic sales put it in a sweet spot
Evaluate the co-payment clause, often buried among the terms & conditions, with care
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...