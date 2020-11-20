Stocks

Vodafone Idea, Bharti Infratel shares soar

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 20, 2020 Published on November 20, 2020

The scrip of debt-ridden VIL jumped over 8 per cent while that of Bharti Infratel soared 19 per cent.

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) and Bharti Infratel surged on Friday on completion of the Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers merger deal.

A day after the announcement about the completion of the deal, Bharti Infratel skyrocketed 19.26 per cent to ₹221.70, after touching an intra-day high of ₹223.05 on the NSE.

The stock closed 17.73 per cent higher at ₹218.50 on the BSE after touching an intra-day high of ₹222.70.

VIL shares gained 8.31 per cent to close at ₹10.04 on the BSE. It had touched an intra-day high of ₹10.13. On the NSE, the scrip rose 7.57 per cent to close at ₹9.95 apiece after touching an intra-day high of ₹10.15.

According to a regulatory filing, the merger of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers to create a mega tower company has been completed, and Vodafone Idea has received about ₹3,760 crore cash for its 11.15 per cent holding in Indus.

As promoters of the new company, Vodafone Group will hold 28.12 per cent stake in the merged entity while the holding of Bharti Airtel Group will be about 36.7 per cent.

