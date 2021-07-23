Vodafone Idea down 6% after Supreme Court rejects AGR correction plea

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The shares of Vodafone Idea slumped over 6 per cent on Friday after the Supreme Court dismissed the applications filed by the company alongside other telco majors such as Airtel for a chance to place their grievances about “arithmetical errors” in their Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues before the Department of Telecom (DoT).
At 12:09 pm, the company was trading at ₹8.62 on the BSE, down ₹0.63 or 6.81 per cent. It opened at ₹9.32 as against the previous close of ₹9.25. It hit an intraday high of ₹9.54 and a low of ₹7.87. On the NSE, it was trading at ₹8.65, down ₹0.60 or 6.49 per cent.
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the applications filed by the three telecom companies — Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Tata Teleservices — who had appealed to the apex court to allow them to make staggered AGR payments. They had also sought correction to calculation errors made by the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) in its AGR demand.
Also read: SC dismisses applications filed by telecoms regarding ‘arithmetical errors’
The decision has come as a big blow to the cash strapped Voda Idea which owes over ₹58,000 crore in AGR dues.
In a September 2020 judgment, the apex court had ordered that the annual 10 per cent instalments for payment of AGR dues that would commence from April 1, 2021 up to March 31, 2031.
In the last hearing, Airtel, Voda-Idea and Tata Teleservices were among some of the companies who assured the court that they have paid “more than” their expected instalment.
Bharti Airtel’s shares fared relatively better. It was trading at ₹552.80 on the BSE, up ₹6.30 or 1.15 per cent. On the NSE, it was trading at ₹553.05, up ₹6.35 or 1.16 per cent.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...