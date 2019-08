Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd fell as much as 6.7 per cent to ₹5.6. The telco lost 4.1 million subscribers in June, while rival Reliance Jio added 8.26 million users and Bharti Airtel lost 0.03 million subscribers, according to TRAI.

The company also named Ravinder Takkar as new CEO, replacing Balesh Sharma who stepped down within a year of appointment.

As of last close, stock down 74 per cent this year. At 11.15 am, the stock of Vodafone Idea was trading lower 6.01 per cent lower at ₹5.63.