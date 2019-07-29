Vodafone Idea slumps to record low after Q1 loss

The shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd have fallen by as much as 16.2 per cent to a record low of Rs 7.75.

The telecom company posted first-quarter net loss of Rs 4,874 crores ($707.15 mln) versus a profit of Rs 257 crore a year ago, hurt by fall in tariffs and customer churn. The June-quarter churn 3.7 per cent versus 7.2 per cent last quarter.

The average revenue per user at Rs 108 in the June-quarter.

The stock has posted its biggest intraday per cent loss since May 2012. It is down 46 per cent this year, as of last close. Up to last close, stock had fallen 59.4 per cent this year, while Bharti Airtel had gained 16.7 per cent

($1 = 68.9250 Indian rupees)