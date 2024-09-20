Vodafone Idea Stocks, Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates September 20, 2024: Vodafone shares in focus. Analysts predicted that the Supreme Court’s decision to reject the curative petitions on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) could hit Vodafone Idea with a financial crisis in the second half of next year, when annual spectrum and AGR payments to Government of $4-5 billion per annum become due.

Vodafone Idea stock in focus: Stock outlook as at 10.20 am

Vodafone shares hit a new low on Friday’s early trade at ₹9.79 on the NSE.

Currently trades at ₹9.88, lower by 4.82%.

  • September 20, 2024 10:21

    Vi could face another financial crisis next year as SC rejects curative petitions on AGR

    The Supreme Court’s decision to reject the curative petitions on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) could hit Vodafone Idea with a financial crisis in the second half of next year, when annual spectrum and AGR payments to government of $4-5 billion per annum become due, according to analysts.

    “Tariff outlook has been improving, but without AGR concessions, it would take at least 25-30 years (15 per cent ARPU Cagr) for Vi to organically pay back its obligations, and as such, further repayment timeline extensions are required. In our base case, we continue to see market-share erosion and meaningful equity dilution risk,” said a research report from Macquarie.

    “Given VI’s still-unresolved fundamental balance sheet and cash flow challenges, our base case with 50 per cent probability remains a ‘VI chug-along scenario’ with steady market-share erosion to Jio and Bharti,” it added.

  • September 20, 2024 10:20

    Vodafone shares in focus: Vodafone shares slumped on Thursday’s trade: PTI

    Shares of Vodafone Idea and Indus Towers tumbled on Thursday as in a jolt to telecom firms, the Supreme Court dismissed a batch of pleas filed by these companies, seeking correction of alleged errors in the adjusted gross revenue.

    The stock of Vodafone Idea slumped 19.60 per cent to settle at Rs 10.38 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 22.15 per cent to hit a 52-week low of Rs 10.05.

    Shares of Indus Towers tanked 8.86 per cent to Rs 389.65. Intra-day, the stock plummeted 14.32 per cent to Rs 366.30.

    Bharti Airtel, however, ended 0.75 per cent higher at Rs 1,665.05 after falling 0.36 per cent to Rs 1,646.65 in intra-day.

    A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai also rejected the plea of telcos seeking to list the curative petitions for open court hearing.

    A curative petition is the last legal recourse in the apex court and is generally considered in-chamber unless a prima facie case is made out for reconsideration of the verdict.

    On October 9 last year, the top court had taken note of submissions of some telecommunication companies seeking listing of their pleas on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) due issue.

    The telcos had referred to alleged errors in the arithmetic calculation for arriving at the AGR-related dues by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

