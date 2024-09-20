Vodafone Idea Stocks, Vodafone Idea Share Price Updates September 20, 2024: Vodafone shares were in focus. The stock plunged after the Supreme Court dismissed pleas filed by telecos seeking correction of alleged errors in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR). The move has invited mixed opinions from brokerages.
Vodafone Idea Limited will host a conference call with its senior management on Monday, September 23, 2024
Vodafone Idea shares closing figures
Vodafone Idea shares ended the day’s trade on a positive note. The stock on NSE closed at ₹10.52, higher by 1.35%.
On the BSE, it closed at ₹10.48 (+0.96%).
The stock had hit a 52-week low in early trade at ₹9.79.
TRAI data: As of July 31, 2024, Vodafone Idea’s subscriber base stood at 12,672 lakh (126.72 million).
Vodafone Idea share price outlook: Vodafone shares trade flat
Vodafone shares traded flat on the NSE and BSE at ₹10.40 and ₹10.39, respectively, as at 3.02 pm.
Vodafone Idea stock in news: Emkay Global on Vodafone Idea
The stock has exhibited a pattern of progressively higher highs and higher lows since 2019, according to Kapil Shah, Technical Analyst, Emkay Global Financial Services. The latest correction at 48 per cent indicates a weakened stock texture. “The potential support band is anticipated to be within the range of ₹7 to ₹6, while the stock is expected to encounter formidable resistance within the band of ₹12 to ₹12.5,” Shah added.
Vodafone Idea shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹10.45 as at 2.20 pm
Brokerages view on Vodafone Idea’s ARPU outlook
Nuvama observed that it would be tough for Vodafone to retain its subscriber base, thereby affecting ARPU growth and, in turn hurting cash flows. “With the recent tariff hikes, VIL also appears to be losing market share to BSNL,” it said.
Analysts of JM Financial mentioned that the company needs ARPU to jump sharply to ₹370 in FY27 against ₹146 in 1QFY25 so as to meet annual payment obligation of ₹43,000 crore assuming 70 per cent incremental EBITDA margin and 210 million subscriber base in 1QFY25.
Vodafone Idea stock in news: Brokerages divided on Vodafone Idea after SC verdict on AGR dues
Concerns have emerged over Vodafone Idea’s ability to retain subscribers and drive ARPU growth.
Madhu Balaji of businessline writes
Vodafone Idea shares trade falt on the NSE at ₹10.48 as at 12.54 pm.
Vodafone shares declined 1.64% on the NSE to trade at ₹10.21 as at 11 am.
Vodafone Idea stock in focus: Stock outlook as at 10.20 am
Vodafone shares hit a new low on Friday’s early trade at ₹9.79 on the NSE.
Currently trades at ₹9.88, lower by 4.82%.
Vi could face another financial crisis next year as SC rejects curative petitions on AGR
The Supreme Court’s decision to reject the curative petitions on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) could hit Vodafone Idea with a financial crisis in the second half of next year, when annual spectrum and AGR payments to government of $4-5 billion per annum become due, according to analysts.
“Tariff outlook has been improving, but without AGR concessions, it would take at least 25-30 years (15 per cent ARPU Cagr) for Vi to organically pay back its obligations, and as such, further repayment timeline extensions are required. In our base case, we continue to see market-share erosion and meaningful equity dilution risk,” said a research report from Macquarie.
“Given VI’s still-unresolved fundamental balance sheet and cash flow challenges, our base case with 50 per cent probability remains a ‘VI chug-along scenario’ with steady market-share erosion to Jio and Bharti,” it added.
Vodafone shares in focus: Vodafone shares slumped on Thursday’s trade: PTI
Shares of Vodafone Idea and Indus Towers tumbled on Thursday as in a jolt to telecom firms, the Supreme Court dismissed a batch of pleas filed by these companies, seeking correction of alleged errors in the adjusted gross revenue.
The stock of Vodafone Idea slumped 19.60 per cent to settle at Rs 10.38 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 22.15 per cent to hit a 52-week low of Rs 10.05.
Shares of Indus Towers tanked 8.86 per cent to Rs 389.65. Intra-day, the stock plummeted 14.32 per cent to Rs 366.30.
Bharti Airtel, however, ended 0.75 per cent higher at Rs 1,665.05 after falling 0.36 per cent to Rs 1,646.65 in intra-day.
A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai also rejected the plea of telcos seeking to list the curative petitions for open court hearing.
A curative petition is the last legal recourse in the apex court and is generally considered in-chamber unless a prima facie case is made out for reconsideration of the verdict.
On October 9 last year, the top court had taken note of submissions of some telecommunication companies seeking listing of their pleas on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) due issue.
The telcos had referred to alleged errors in the arithmetic calculation for arriving at the AGR-related dues by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).
