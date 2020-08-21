VRL Logistics (₹168.4): Buy

Kia Motors to export Made-in-India Sonet to LatAm, Africa, Middle East markets
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
The stock of VRL Logistics gained 6 per cent on Thursday, breaching a key resistance at ₹160. This rally provides investors with a short-term horizon an opportunity to buy the stock at current levels. Since encountering a key resistance at ₹184 in mid-April, the stock has been in a broad sideways consolidation phase in the wide band between ₹145 and ₹184. Within this range, the stock took support at ₹145 in early August and began to trend upwards. While trending up, recently the stock surpassed its 21- and 50-day moving averages decisively and trades well above them. The stock has gained 12 per cent so far this week, witnessing buying interest. There has been an increase daily volume over the past six trading sessions. The daily relative strength index features in the positive territory implying buying interest. Also, the weekly RSI has entered the neutral region from the bearish zone. Both the daily as well as the weekly price rate of change indicators are hovering in the positive territory implying buying interest. The short-term outlook is bullish for the stock. It can extend the current up-move and reach the price targets of ₹175.5 and ₹179 in the upcoming trading sessions. Traders can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹164.5. (Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
The compact family sedan buyer gets more choice and new features in the Verna
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
₹1058 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1045103010711085 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Oliver Craske’s biography yields a picture of the epoch-making musician that goes beyond the cardboard clichés
Pandit Jasraj’s divine fervour echoes in the hearts of followers the world over
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...