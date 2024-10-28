Waaree Energies IPO listing today, Waaree Energies Stocks Today, Waaree Energies Share Price Live Updates October 28, 2024: Shares of Waaree Energies will be listed on bourses today. The company has fixed the IPO price at ₹1,503, and at the upper end of the price band, ₹1,427-1,503. The IPO generated a strong response from all categories of investors, especially institutional investors, who subscribed 76.4 times.
- October 28, 2024 10:41
Waaree Energies IPO listing live: Post-listing view on Waree Energies from Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Waaree Energies Limited is an Indian manufacturer of solar PV modules with an aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW.Its portfolio of solar energy products consists of multi-crystalline modules, monocrystalline modules and TopCon modules.
The company has a strong focus on growth and expansion. It has demonstrated remarkable financial growth. The company has a diversified base of global and Indian customers with a strong order book.
Overall, Waaree Energies Limited made a strong listing of 2509, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s growth potential and financial stability. Investors may consider booking part profit here, and those who want to hold it for the long term may keep a stoploss of 2000.
- October 28, 2024 10:38
Waaree Energies stock listing live: Shares trade at ₹2,424 on the NSE
Today’s high: 2,624.40
Today’s low: 2,300
- October 28, 2024 10:37
Waaree Energies listing updates
Symbol: WAAREEENER
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 544277
ISIN: INE377N01017
Face Value: Rs 10/-
Issued Price: Rs 1503/- per share
- October 28, 2024 10:36
Waaree Energies lists today: Shares of India’s Top Solar Panel Maker Surge 75% in Debut: Bloomberg
Shares of Waaree Energies Ltd. jumped nearly 75% early on debut after a $514 million initial public offering by India’s largest solar-panel maker, bringing back optimism for the market after the nation’s biggest IPO disappointed investors last week.
The stock climbed to as high as 2,624.40 rupees in early trading Monday, from its issue price of 1,503 rupees.
Mumbai-based Waaree had seen strong interest for its deal, with the issue getting subscribed by more 70 times. The debut comes on the back of a world-beating rally in India’s renewable-energy stocks this year.
The firm’s gain stands in contrast to Hyundai Motor India’s IPO that culminated in a first-day decline last week. The $3.3 billion IPO, the nation’s largest ever, drew poor interest from retail investors — a break from the frenzy seen in some recent IPOs, particularly smaller issues.
Waaree’s retail portion of the IPO was subscribed nearly 11 times, according to exchange data, underscoring the appetite for new listings in India remains strong. The appeal of India’s renewable sector, where stocks have rallied this year, is also drawing investors.
Waaree sells products such as solar modules and inverters. It posted a profit of more than 4 billion rupees ($47.7 million) on revenue from operations of 34.1 billion rupees for the three months ended June, according to its red-herring prospectus. Its shares attracted investments from prominent Wall Street names, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., BlackRock Inc., and Morgan Stanley.
The company’s business prospects align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal to boost renewable-energy production by more than twofold from current levels. The sector may need investments of $2.2 trillion by 2050, according to Bloomberg Intelligence estimates.
Indian IPOs have raised $13.1 billion so far this year, more than the annual volumes in the past two years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Listings in the nation this year have on average generated a nearly 27% first-day gain. Among IPOs between $500 million and $1 billion, the gain was about 66%.
- October 28, 2024 10:29
Stock market live today: Sensex jumped 762.51 pts or 0.96% to 80,164.80 as at 10.26 am, and Nifty 50 gained 189.85 pts or 0.79% to 24,370.65.
- October 28, 2024 10:26
Waaree Energies share price today: Shares trade at ₹2,403.60 on the BSE as at 10.26 am.
- October 28, 2024 10:06
Waaree Energies share price today: Shares list at premium
Shares of Waaree Energies are listed at ₹2,550 on the BSE against the issue price of ₹1,503, a premium of 69.66%. On the NSE, the stock listed at ₹2,500.
- October 28, 2024 09:57
Waaree Energies stock listing today
Waaree Energies stock is to be listed on the NSE at ₹2,500 and on the BSE at ₹2,550.
- October 28, 2024 09:55
Waaree Energies IPO listing live: Watch live listing of the IPO
- October 28, 2024 09:54
Waaree Energies IPO listing today: Waaree Energies to debut on NSE, BSE after IPO subscription of 76.4 times
“Our Company has filed the listing application with the NSE and BSE on October 25, 2024. Our company has received the listing and trading approval from BSE and NSE and the trading will commence on October 28, 2024,” it said in a release to the exchanges.
