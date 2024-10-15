VA TECH WABAG, a leading water technology company, has won a significant order worth ₹1,000 crores from Indosol Solar Private Limited. The contract involves designing and building a 100 MLD (million liters per day) seawater desalination plant for Indosol Solar’s 10 GW integrated Solar PV manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.

The project, announced on October 15, 2024, includes a 38-month engineering and procurement phase followed by a 15-year operation and maintenance contract. This marks WABAG’s entry into the Solar PV sector, expanding its portfolio in the desalination market where it ranks among the top five global players.

WABAG will utilize advanced desalination technologies to ensure energy efficiency and meet the water requirements of Indosol Solar’s manufacturing unit. The company, which has constructed over 60 desalination plants in 17 countries since 1995, views this project as a significant step towards providing water security for the growing solar energy sector.