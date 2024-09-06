VA TECH WABAG Limited, an Indian multinational water technology company, has won a $317 million (approximately ₹2,700 crores) contract from the Saudi Water Authority. The order is for the engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of a 300 million liter per day (MLD) sea water reverse osmosis desalination plant in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia.

The shares of VA TECH WABAG Limited were trading at ₹1,347.10 up by ₹59.15 or 4.59 per cent on the NSE on Friday at 10 am.

The project, scheduled for completion within 30 months, will use dual media filters and a two-pass reverse osmosis process. It aims to produce potable water in compliance with Saudi environmental regulations.

This contract marks a significant expansion of WABAG’s presence in the Gulf region. The company has been operating in Saudi Arabia for over four decades and has constructed more than 60 desalination plants globally since 1995.

Rohan Mittal, Head of Strategy & Business Growth for GCC at WABAG said, “We are extremely honoured and proud to secure this mega order from prestigious customer SWA, which will contribute to the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030. This mega order is a testament to our expertise and commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable water solutions worldwide. This win reinforces our position in the desalination sector, and we are confident that WABAG’s Global Leadership in Desalination will grow further with this win.”