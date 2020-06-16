Wall Street closes higher as Fed soothes recovery worries

Going, going, gone...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
Wall Street closed higher on Monday following an announcement by the US Federal Reserve regarding its corporate bond purchasing programme that boosted investor confidence, which had been wavering amid a spike in new Covid-19 cases.
All three major US stock indexes reversed losses in afternoon trading, following the Fed's decision to apply an indexing approach to its secondary market corporate credit facility to create a more diversified portfolio.
“No doubt the market liked it: Who doesn't like more cake and ice cream?” said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist, senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York. “It fuels traders to buy individual stocks and take on higher risk because the Fed has backstopped the bond market and kept a tighter lid on interest rates,” he added.
A flood of liquidity in the form of fiscal and economic stimulus, along with uneven but steady re-openings of state and local economies, sparked a remarkable rally in the stock market since its late-March trough.
Gains were led by cyclical stocks and tech, with S&P 500 financials among the days biggest percentage gainers.
“The banks probably have a bunch of corporate debt on their balance sheets and now there's a buyer for it,” Pavlik added. "Someone's going to be buying those bonds because the Fed is telling them it's OK.”
But surging new cases of Covid-19 in China, where the pandemic originated, prompted the reintroduction of containment measures, and record hospitalizations in several US states dampened investor risk appetite.
On the flipside, an uptick in China's factory output and a much better-than-expected Empire State manufacturing report gave evidence that the pandemic-hobbled global economy was on the road to recovery.
Earlier, the US Federal Reserve announced it had opened registration for its Main Street Lending program to help businesses weather the storm of mandated lockdowns.
Last week, the central bank provided its first pandemic era outlook, and market participants will be closely following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony this week before Congress for details on the central bank's somber economic projections.
Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 169.17 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 25,774.71, the S&P 500 gained 26.37 points, or 0.87 per cent, to 3,067.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 138.26 points, or 1.44 per cent, to 9,727.07.
Shares of Drugmaker Moderna Inc jumped following a report that Israel is in advanced talks to buy its coronavirus vaccine.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
15 years since launch, the Suzuki hot hatch has delivered a 30 per cent market share for Maruti in the premium ...
Wireless charging, water resistance, and an improved camera setup seem to say ‘shut up already: we have it ...
Two new earphones from Xiaomi -- Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Redmi Earbuds S -- offer quality listening ...
Shorter the premium payment term, more the savings. And, more the number of instalments, greater the outgo ...
Tata Motors’ consolidated loss of ₹9,864 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 could have been lower but for ...
Mortality ChargeWhen you buy your life insurance policy, the insurance company will levy a charge for ...
Uncertainty over inflows into the six debt funds, sizeable borrowings, legal issues in winding up process may ...
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
A new book by journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha charts the historical and political journeys of Sufism in ...
Film-maker Shoojit Sircar on his first OTT release, lockdown cooking and eating mangoes in an orchard during a ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...