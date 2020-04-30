Stocks

Wall Street drops on economic data

Bloomberg | Updated on April 30, 2020 Published on April 30, 2020

April 30 US and European stocks slumped amid dire economic warnings, more dismal data and corporate results that showed the coronavirus’s toll on businesses. Oil extended a rebound after an early-week tumble. The S&P 500 fell from a seven-week high as the latest US unemployment figures showed a larger-than-expected jump in new benefit claims and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the euro-area economy could shrink 12 per cent this year.

Strong results from Microsoft, Facebook and Tesla limited losses on the tech-heavy Nasdaq gauges.

USA
stock market
