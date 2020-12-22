Stocks

Wall Street drops on fears over new coronavirus strain

Reuters December 22 | Updated on December 22, 2020 Published on December 22, 2020

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Thursday, March 12, 2020.   -  Bloomberg

US stocks pared much of their early losses during a volatile session on Monday on hopes a long-anticipated stimulus package agreed to by congressional leaders will help spur a stronger recovery

Wall Street's main indexes fell early on Monday, as a more-virulent strain of the coronavirus in Britain sparked fears of fresh disruptions and weighed on investors' expectations of a vaccine-led economic rebound.

The strain, which is said to be up to 70% more transmissible than the original, forced many countries to shut their borders with the United Kingdom.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.4 points, or 0.12%, to 30,216.45, the S&P 500 lost 14.49 points, or 0.39%, to 3,694.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.12 points, or 0.1%, to 12,742.52.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, financials and tech were the only percentage gainers.

US congressional leaders were poised to vote on a $900billion relief package to provide fresh aid to thevirus-stricken economy. Optimism over the bill had helped WallStreet indexes hit record highs last week.

The S&P financials sector posted the smallest decline, helped by gains in Goldman Sachs, Citigroup Inc, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp andJPMorgan Chase & Co.

Published on December 22, 2020
USA
stock market
