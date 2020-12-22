Wall Street drops on fears over new coronavirus strain

US stocks pared much of their early losses during a volatile session on Monday on hopes a long-anticipated stimulus package agreed to by congressional leaders will help spur a stronger recovery

Wall Street's main indexes fell early on Monday, as a more-virulent strain of the coronavirus in Britain sparked fears of fresh disruptions and weighed on investors' expectations of a vaccine-led economic rebound.

The strain, which is said to be up to 70% more transmissible than the original, forced many countries to shut their borders with the United Kingdom.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.4 points, or 0.12%, to 30,216.45, the S&P 500 lost 14.49 points, or 0.39%, to 3,694.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.12 points, or 0.1%, to 12,742.52.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, financials and tech were the only percentage gainers.

.

.

US congressional leaders were poised to vote on a $900billion relief package to provide fresh aid to thevirus-stricken economy. Optimism over the bill had helped WallStreet indexes hit record highs last week.

The S&P financials sector posted the smallest decline, helped by gains in Goldman Sachs, Citigroup Inc, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp andJPMorgan Chase & Co.