Wall Street ends sharply higher

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
Wall Street ended higher on Thursday, with investors buying the dip in a volatile session that saw the S&P 500 and Dow close up over 1% each. The Nasdaq oscillated from a strong gain to a loss, and back up again, to close 0.7% higher.
Upbeat labour market data prompted investors to buy shares of companies viewed as likely to outperform as the economy recovers, putting the brakes on three straight days of losses.
The S&P 500 ended the session up 1.2%, trimming its loss this week to about 2.8%.The Dow Jones Industrials rose 433.79 points to 34,021.45, while the Nasdaq gained 93.31 oints or 0.72 per cent to 13,124.99 on Thursday
The Nasdaq has lost almost 5% this week and is down about 7% from its record high close on April 26
New applications for unemployment insurance continue to fall, according to jobless claims data from the Labour Department that hit a 14-month low.
Recent economic data has prompted inflation fears as a scarcity of materials and workers threatens to send prices surging in the face of a demand boom. But investors on Thursday focused on the glass-half-full side of the strengtheningunemployment insurance data.
The S&P 500 industrial and financial indexes both jumped 1.9%, while energy dropped 1.4%, the only one of 11 sectors to end in the red.
The S&P 500 ended the session up 1.2%, trimming its loss this week to about 2.8%.The Dow Jones Industrials rose 433.79 points to 34,021.45, while the Nasdaq gained 93.31 oints or 0.72 per cent to 13,124.99 on Thursday
The Nasdaq has lost almost 5% this week and is down about 7% from its record high close on April 26.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
Ducati has launched the Streetfighter V4 and V4 S for the Indian market. This is also the first all new BS6 ...
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
The present arena of hatred against Gandhi is undermining a rich and complex history of anti-racial and ...
Some believe that the heated debate on a recent campaign against sexual harassment in academics is a ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...