Stocks

Wall Street falls on concerns of US-China trade deal delay

Reuters | Updated on November 21, 2019 Published on November 21, 2019

NEW YORK, November 20 Wall Street's main indexes closed lower on Wednesday on concerns a “phase one” trade deal between Washington and Beijing may not be completed this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 113.61 points, or 0.41%, to 27,820.41, the S&P 500 lost 11.78 points, or 0.38%, to 3,108.4 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.93 points, or 0.51%, to 8,526.73.

Published on November 21, 2019
USA
stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Asian shares slide as China-US spat on Hong Kong clouds trade deal outlook