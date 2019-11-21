Wall Street falls on concerns of US-China trade deal delay

NEW YORK, November 20 Wall Street's main indexes closed lower on Wednesday on concerns a “phase one” trade deal between Washington and Beijing may not be completed this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 113.61 points, or 0.41%, to 27,820.41, the S&P 500 lost 11.78 points, or 0.38%, to 3,108.4 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.93 points, or 0.51%, to 8,526.73.