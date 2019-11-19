Stocks

Wall Street inches higher after mixed US-China trade reports

Reuters NEW YORK | Updated on November 19, 2019 Published on November 19, 2019

Wall Street's three main indexes eked out gains on Monday, barely extending record highs, as investors waited for concrete information on U.S.-China trade relations after mixed headlines.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.26 points, or 0.11%, to 28,036.15, the S&P 500 gained 1.55 points, or 0.05%, to 3,122.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.11 points, or 0.11%, to 8,549.94.

Published on November 19, 2019
USA
stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Asian shares soft as trade doubts creep back in