Wall Street’s rally stalls amid rise in layoffs

Brand Datsun and the road ahead in India
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
23 Stocks are stalling on Wall Street Thursday, undercut by a discouraging report showing that layoffs are picking up across the country with coronavirus counts.
The S&P 500 was 0.2 per cent lower in morning trading, easing off a rally that had sent it higher for four straight days. Other stock indexes around the world were mixed, while all the uncertainty dominating markets helped gold tick up again to its highest price in nearly nine years.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 147 points, or 0.5 per cent, at 26,858, in the morning trades , and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.3 per cent.
Despite the modest declines for the major US indexes, most stocks in the S&P 500 were higher, led by several that reported stronger profits for the spring than Wall Street expected.
The day’s headline economic report was one that has taken on much more importance for markets through the pandemic: the weekly tally of workers filing for unemployment benefits. Last week, the total rose by 109,000 to a little more than 1.4 million.
It breaks a stretch of 15 straight weeks of improvements, a streak that had raised investor optimism that the recession could prove to be shorter than expected. It comes as coronavirus counts continue to rise across much of the Sun Belt, leading to more business closures.
On the opposite end, though, were several reports from major companies like Twitter and Whirlpool showing that their businesses held up better during the spring than Wall Street expected. Also buoying the market are hopes that Congress can agree on more aid for out-of-work Americans just as an extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits is set to expire.
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Maserati starts out on its EV journey with the Ghibli. Can the new Hybrid change its fortunes?
Sonet rendering reveals it could well be worth more than 14 lines
Projections will need to be tempered during these challenging times, says its President and CEO
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
Paying tax on interest on receipt basis, rather than on accrual, can help
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...