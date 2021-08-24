Weak market debut for Aptus Value Housing Finance

Aptus Value Housing Finance made a weak stock market debut on Tuesday.

Retail-focused housing finance company Aptus Value Housing Finance was listed at ₹333 per share, nearly 6 per cent lower than its issue price of ₹353 apiece. As at 10.30 am, the stock was trading at ₹340.30 per share, over 2 per cent above its listing price. The stock had hit an intra-day high of ₹348.75 per share on NSE.