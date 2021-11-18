Weak trend to persist for Indian markets

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Bearish trend is likely to continue on Thursday as well for the domestic market. Analysts expect lacklustre trading on Thursday ahead of long weekend. Markets are closed for the holiday on Friday due to Gurunanak Jayanthi.
Analysts expect the market to remain under pressure until fresh positive triggers emerge. Signals from global markets too were negative. Overnight, the US stocks tumbled between 0.5 and 0.3 per cent. SGX NIfty at 17,875 signals, Nifty to open about 35 points lower. Nifty futures on Wednesday closed at 17,909.
Most Asian markets are ruling in the red. Equities across Japan, China, Hong Kong, Korea and the Philippines are down around 0.5-1.3 per cent in the early deal on Thursday. However, Taiwan and Australian markets eked out marginal gains.
Also read: Day Trading Guide for November 18, 2021
As foreign portfolio investors remained on sell mode and domestic institutions unwilling to commit in a big way, markets are unlikely to see recovery soon, said market experts.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, “Overall market is in consolidation mode as valuations are rich despite good quarterly performance.”
Overall 2QFY22 earnings came in above our expectations, led by a) cyclical sectors (such as O&G and Metals), b) improved asset quality in the BFSI sector, and c) strong topline growth in the technology sector. The quarter brought to the fore two important trends: an improving demand environment and the impact of rising input costs on operating margins.
“Nifty traded in a small range of 100 points. It closed negative by 110 points at 17,890. Nifty is showing weakness and it’s important for it to trade above 17,800, if broken we may see 17,650 as the next support level. On the higher side Nifty has resistance in 18,100-18,200 range. Traders are suggested not to buy falling markets and wait for Nifty to close above 18,200 with higher-than-average volumes before taking new long positions,” said Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu Securities.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...