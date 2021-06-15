Wealth management firm Julius Baer donates $1.4 mn to support Covid relief

Global wealth management advisory firm Julius Baer has committed about ₹10.5 crore ($1.4 million) to support critical Covid-19 relief in India.

The bank has pledged to make donations equitably distributed to three NGOs: Apnalya (a Mumbai-based NGO working with the urban poor), Helpage India and UNICEF India. A minor donation will also be made to the Swiss-Indian Chamber of Commercetransporting critical health materials to India.

The funds will be utilised by its NGO partners to support vulnerable families and households with ration kits, mass screening and vaccination programmes, as well as food and health protection initiatives for the elderly and migrant labourers.

An internal employee fundraising initiative was launched via JB Cares (a philanthropic association run by Julius Baer employees), collecting about $100,000 within two weeks.

The Julius Baer Foundation matched the internal fundraising efforts with an additional $100,000.

Jimmy Lee, Head Asia Pacific and Member of the Executive Board, Bank Julius Baer, said: “Julius Baer stands in solidarity with India in these exceptional times”.

“Our donation will support vital relief efforts and help those with most immediate needs. We continue to keep our thoughts focused on those who are suffering across the country,” he added.

Ashish Gumashta, CEO, Julius Baer India, said: “Our thoughts go out to the communities in India that have been devastated by the health and economic damage caused by the second wave of the pandemic. Our donation will provide critical relief to the most vulnerable sections of society. Julius Baer is committed to offering the very best to help humanity recover from this dark period and we are confident we will emerge from this unprecedented time with renewed strength and hope”.