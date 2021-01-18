Stocks

WealthDesk gets Pre-Series A funding

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 18, 2021 Published on January 18, 2021

WealthDesk, an investment technology platform, has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-Series A funding from senior leaders of global banks, market participants and other top technology business corporates. This is the first external funding for the company. However, it has not disclosed the names of the investors. “We plan to use this funding to hire great talent, invest in R&D and further build out the technology to expand business, that is platformisation of asset and wealth management on top of broking, as this will be the future of the investment management industry,” Ujjwal Jain, Founder and CEO of WealthDesk, said.

