Company news: Welspun Enterprises gets A1+ CARE rating

Welspun Enterprises has received credit rating from CARE Rating as A1+ (highest short-term rating) for short-term borrowing, and revision of credit rating to A+ stable outlook for long-term borrowing. The rating considers the current capital structure, liquidity position, oil and gas segment and status of construction industry. As on January 31, 2020, the short-term loan of the company stood at ₹100 crore of commercial paper and the outstanding fund based borrowings at ₹4.89 crore. The company had received AA (SO) outlook stable for the proposed long-term borrowing from Brickwork Ratings India Private Limited in August 2019. Shares of Welspun Enterprises closed 1.7 per cent lower at ₹79.65 on the BSE.