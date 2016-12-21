Welspun India: eyes on buyback proposal



The board of directors of Welspun India is scheduled to be held on Thursday to consider an option to buy back its own equity shares. Analysts will keep a close watch on the number of shares the company plans to buy back and the price it will offer to its shareholders. The stock’s 52-week high and low are (adujsted for stock-split) ₹120 and ₹46.35, respectively. Recently, Welspun India forayed into flooring solutions with a ₹600-crore plant.

Published on December 21, 2016
