Welspun may gain as legal hurdles end

Welspun India has received final nod from the trial court for its settlement agreement. The company is intended to resolve all legal claims in the US concerning past marketing and labelling of its premium cotton home textile products. The provision made during the March quarter is unchanged and adequate, it said.

In addition, the court confirmed that Wel-Trak, Welspun’s patented solution, can be used to accurately label the source of its Egyptian and Pima cotton products.