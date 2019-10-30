Stocks

Welspun may gain as legal hurdles end

| Updated on October 29, 2019 Published on October 30, 2019

Welspun India has received final nod from the trial court for its settlement agreement. The company is intended to resolve all legal claims in the US concerning past marketing and labelling of its premium cotton home textile products. The provision made during the March quarter is unchanged and adequate, it said.

In addition, the court confirmed that Wel-Trak, Welspun’s patented solution, can be used to accurately label the source of its Egyptian and Pima cotton products.

Published on October 30, 2019
Welspun India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Broker's call: LG Balakrishnan & Bros (Buy)