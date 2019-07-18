Stocks

What to watch

8K Miles results: Will shareholders’ anxiety end?

Published on July 18, 2019

 

8K Miles Software Services will declare audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 on Thursday.

 

The board of the firm was supposed to meet on June 28 to consider the results but rescheduled it again. Earlier, it had said that its subsidiaries did not provide results, and hence, could not finalise its financial performance. Shareholders are anxiously waiting to see if the company will declare its results this time around.

