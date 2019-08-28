Accelya Solutions, Easun Reyrolle results

The boards of Accelya Solutions India, Dhunseri Investments and Smartlink Holdings will meet on Wednesday to consider April-June quarter results.

The board of Easun Reyrolle will also meet on Wednesday to consider audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 2019. Accelya had reported a PAT of ₹18.67 crore and revenues of ₹87.86 crore for Q1 of FY19; for FY18, Easun Reyrolle had posted a loss of ₹21.46 crore on revenues of ₹19.07 crore.