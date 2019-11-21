Stocks

Centre plans to sell RITES shares via OFS

| Updated on November 21, 2019 Published on November 21, 2019

 

The Centre proposes to sell 2.50 crore shares of RITES, representing 10 per cent of the total paid-up equity capital of the company, to non-retail investors on Thursday, and on Friday to retail investors, through the offer-for-sale mechanism on the BSE and the NSE.

The issue, with a base size of ₹733.50 crore, has an option to additionally sell up to 1.25 crore shares in case of oversubscription.

The floor price has been fixed at ₹293.50. Marketmen will closely monitor the response to the issue.

